Congressman Chris Pappas On COVID-19 And Black Lives Matter Protests

We sit down with New Hampshire Congressman Chris Pappas, a Democrat representing the state's first district. We'll catch up on the Congressional response to the Coronavirus pandemic, in terms of public health and the economy, and hear his response to the racial injustice protests here in New Hampshire.
Air date: Thursday, June 4, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Congressman Chris Pappas - Pappas was elected in 2018. He is a member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and the House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure.