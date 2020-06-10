Conducting the 2020 Census During A Pandemic

We discuss the 2020 census, with all its implications for political districts, federal funding, and community services. Even with the coronavirus pandemic, the census is still taking place, although some information will be gathered differently this year. We chat about how the census will be conducted and its impact on our nation.
Air date: Thursday, June 11, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Ken Johnson - Professor of Sociology and Senior Demographer at the Carsey School of Public Policy at UNH.
- Ken Gallagher - Principal Planner and Coordinator for the State Data Center at the NH Office of Strategic Initiatives.
- Jeff Behler - Regional Director of the U.S. Census Bureau.