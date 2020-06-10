Related Program: 
The Exchange

Conducting the 2020 Census During A Pandemic

By The Exchange 1 hour ago

Credit Sara Plourde, NHPR

We discuss the 2020 census, with all its implications for political districts, federal funding, and community services. Even with the coronavirus pandemic, the census is still taking place, although some information will be gathered differently this year. We chat about how the census will be conducted and its impact on our nation. 

Air date: Thursday, June 11, 2020. 

