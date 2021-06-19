 Biden Promotes Milestone of 300M Vaccine Shots In 150 Days | New Hampshire Public Radio

Biden Promotes Milestone of 300M Vaccine Shots In 150 Days

By 23 minutes ago
  • COVID-19 vaccine shot.
    A coronavirus vaccine shot prepared at a N.H. vaccination site in 2021.
    Todd Bookman / NHPR

President Joe Biden is marking another milestone in his quest to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control.

[Overtime: How Valyria Lewis Juggled Work, Family, Music and Grief]

Biden announced Friday that 300 million COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered in the 150 days since he took office. Biden is crediting scientists, companies, the American people and his whole-of-government effort.

The president noted that 65% of adults have received at least one shot, setting the stage for most Americans to have a relatively normal summer as businesses reopen and employers hire.

Despite that achievement, Biden is in danger of failing to meet his target of having 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by July Fourth.

-- Darlene Superville, Associated Press

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage

Related Content

Coronavirus Update: N.H. Reports 1 More Death, 25 New COVID Cases

By 18 hours ago
Coronavirus updates for New Hampshire
CDC.gov

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day.

Thousands Of N.H. Renters Are Waiting for Relief With Federal Eviction Protections Set To Expire

By Jun 16, 2021
This bar chart shows that the number of applications to the rental relief program has increased by about 1,000 in the last month, but the number of pending applications has remained flat at a little over 3,000.

About 6,000 people have sought help through New Hampshire’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. But about half of them are still waiting to find out if  they’ll receive any relief, according to the latest available data.

Overtime: How Valyria Lewis Juggled Work, Family, Music And Grief

By Jun 17, 2021
Alli Fam / NHPR

For Valyria Lewis, the music didn’t go away when she wasn’t able to perform in public during the pandemic. She’s always sat at her piano to sing, practice and play. 

“Being on stage is great and having the light and the energy from the audience is awesome,” said Lewis, who goes by Miss Vee when she’s onstage. “But sitting at my piano at home is just as great.” 