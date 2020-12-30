 Alleging 'Reckless Indifference,' Lawyer Says Inmate with COVID-19 Should Be Released | New Hampshire Public Radio

Alleging 'Reckless Indifference,' Lawyer Says Inmate with COVID-19 Should Be Released

By 23 minutes ago

The state's largest county jail, in Manchester, has a little over 200 inmates. Less than 15 have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Credit Emily Corwin for NHPR

A judge is considering whether an inmate at Valley Street Jail who has COVID-19 should be released on bail, in light of ongoing concerns about the facility's health and safety protocols.

On Wednesday, Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Charles Temple heard over three hours of arguments and testimony on the Manchester jail's COVID-19 protocols. Attorney Elliot Friedman argued those protocols endanger the health and life of his client, William Jones.

Jones, who is in preventative detention awaiting trial, is one of two inmates who recently tested positive for the virus. Friedman says Jones' treatment by staff, quality of food, and access to counsel has diminished while he’s been under quarantine.

Sign up here to get NHPR's coronavirus newsletter delivered to your inbox.

Those offering testimony during the bail hearing included jail superintendent Willie Scurry, who hours earlier told Hillsborough County Commissioners that “several” staff had tested positive for COVID-19. Under oath, he clarified that 22 staff members are currently positive.

Scurry said he was following advice of the facility’s medical staff but did not clarify whether the jail was following CDC guidelines. He said the jail has conducted few tests on inmates but was ramping up testing in a unit with inmates who may have been exposed.

The jail’s health services supervisor, Denise Hartley, said that inmates complaining of symptoms are quarantined in cells alone or with other inmates who may be positive, and the jail consults with a doctor to determine if a COVID-19 test is necessary.

She also said some inmates who had reported symptoms recanted after being placed in quarantine earlier this month.

Attorney Friedman argued the lack of facility-wide testing and screening of staff put his client at risk, and made it challenging for attorneys to assess their safety risk when meeting in person with clients.

“The jail’s approach to COVID is going to make me in this case with Mr. James choose between his and my health and safety and his right to counsel,” he said. “And that is not a choice anyone should have to make in our legal system.”

Friedman argued that James was better off quarantining at his mother’s home, rather than staying in a unit where he might infect other inmates.

County Attorney Kent Smith said James was at Valley Street Jail “for a reason,” and that his diagnosis did not warrant a release.

“The arguments they are making are almost hysterical, Judge,” he said. “Nurse Hartley described what seems to a very consistent, complete, and effective way of maintaining order and medical safety at the jail.”

Tags: 
Valley Street Jail
Health
Coronavirus Coverage
Criminal Justice

Related Content

Coronavirus Update: N.H. Reports 6 More Deaths, 594 New Cases, 306 Hospitalized

By 2 hours ago

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day.

Hindsight: Former Inmate Reflects on Life Inside and Out

By 3 hours ago
Peter Biello, NHPR

As we approach the end of a tumultuous year, NHPR is checking in with some of the people we spoke with early on in the pandemic, to see how things have changed. It’s part of a series we’re calling Hindsight.

With COVID-19 Deaths Rising, N.H. Holds Back On Restrictions

By & Dec 29, 2020

December has been the deadliest month of the pandemic in New Hampshire. The state reported more than 200 deaths this month so far, and the number of people hospitalized remains more than double where it stood before Thanksgiving. Other states in New England have also seen a surge in COVID-19, leading governors to implement new restrictions in an effort to flatten the curve.

But so far, Gov. Chris Sununu has resisted similar measures in New Hampshire.