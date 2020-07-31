 Accountability Panel Sends Sununu Recommendations for Police Reforms in N.H. | New Hampshire Public Radio

Accountability Panel Sends Sununu Recommendations for Police Reforms in N.H.

Screen capture of part of the N.H. commission's recommendations from its presentation July 31, 2020.

A statewide commission on police accountability and transparency has sent Gov. Chris Sununu recommendations for reforms to police training in New Hampshire.

Sununu created the commission in mid-June in response to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Recommendations to the governor include tripling the number of annual training hours for officers -- from eight to 24. Read the interim report to the governor.

Some of that time would need to be dedicated toward training on implicit bias, ethics and de-escalation.

Friday, July 31, is the commission's deadline to finish its work, but members have yet to fully review issues around police misconduct or community relations.

Members have requested a 60-day extension to continue the their work.

