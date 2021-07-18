-
A major civil rights group is demanding the attorney general pause federal grants to local police until he confirms they aren't engaging in discrimination, citing more police killings of Black people.
-
A statewide commission on police accountability and transparency has sent Gov. Chris Sununu recommendations for reforms to police training in New…
-
Man Pleads Guilty to Filing 90 Plus Fake Prescriptions in N.H.A man has pleaded guilty in New Hampshire to filling more than 90 fake prescriptions at pharmacies and using numerous aliases to get them.Federal court…
-
When foreign nationals commit a crime in the US, their consulates work to avoid what the majority of UN member states consider to be barbaric: execution.…
-
In New Hampshire, pretty much only rape and murder convictions can land a defendant behind bars for the rest of his or her life. Burglary? With a record?…
-
A Senate committee has approved Emily Gray Rice to serve as U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire.Rice, who was nominated by President Barak Obama, was approved…
-
Governor Maggie Hassan announced six judicial nominees Tuesday. According to the Hassan, all were recommended by the Governor’s Judicial Selection…
-
For more than a decade leaders in New Hampshire’s courts have been trying to modernize the state’s judicial system. In 2001 they began a major effort to…
-
Rockingham County Wrestles With Drug Court FundingDrug courts are supposed to save taxpayers money: one year of intense treatment and supervision costs about a third as much as a year behind bars.But it…
-
New Hampshire is one of seven court districts where a powerful Mexican drug kingpin faces indictment. Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the alleged leader of the…