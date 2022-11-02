© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Politics

Closing arguments: New Hampshire’s U.S. Senate race

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published November 2, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT
Maggie Hassan, Jeremy Kauffman and Don Bolduc
Todd Bookman, Mary McIntyre, Josh Rogers
/
NHPR
Incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan (left) is facing two challengers: Libertarian Jeremy Kauffman (center) and Republican Don Bolduc (right).

Election Day is just around the corner: Tuesday, Nov. 8.

To help you prepare to cast your vote, NHPR is sitting down with the candidates in New Hampshire’s U.S. Senate race. Incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan is facing two challengers: Republican Don Bolduc and Libertarian Jeremy Kauffman.

All election season, we’ve been asking New Hampshire voters to share their priorities with us. We used that feedback to shape these conversations.

You can find the full interview and transcript from each conversation below.

  • Don Bolduc (Republican) Campaign website | Bolduc's campaign declined to make him available for this interview.

Have questions about how to vote? Check out NHPR’s voter guide.

Catch up on all of NHPR’s coverage of the 2022 elections here.

Learn more about how we’re approaching election coverage this year.

