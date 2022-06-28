Watch Live: Jan. 6 committee hearing on 'recently obtained evidence'
New Hampshire Public Radio will broadcast special coverage of the hearing June 28.
The House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is holding its next hearing on Tuesday, citing "recently obtained evidence."
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
The hearing will also be livestreamed and recorded on the Youtube channel of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol.