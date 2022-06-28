© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Politics

Watch Live: Jan. 6 committee hearing on 'recently obtained evidence'

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published June 28, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT
House select committee investigating January 6th attack on the United States Capitol. House video screen capture.
Video capture of the House select committee investigating the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

New Hampshire Public Radio will broadcast special coverage of the hearing June 28.

The House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is holding its next hearing on Tuesday, citing "recently obtained evidence."

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

The hearing will also be livestreamed and recorded on the Youtube channel of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

