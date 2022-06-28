© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local and independent journalism by making a gift to NHPR today.
Politics

Former aide: Trump was told protesters had weapons on Jan. 6

New Hampshire Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published June 28, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Mark Meadows, testifies June 28, 2022 at January 6th House committee hearing.
NPR video capture
/
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Mark Meadows, testifies June 28, 2022 at January 6th House committee hearing.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump knew his supporters were carrying guns and weapons on Jan. 6 and intended to join them at the Capitol despite grave warnings.

That's according to chilling new testimony about the angry president grabbing at the steering wheel of the presidential SUV and using vulgar language in a desperate attempt to force security aides to let let him join the scene as a mob of rioters was storming the Capitol.

Cassidy Hutchinson, who was White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' top aide, testifield Tuesday to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

Watch: Jan. 6th committee hearing on 'recently obtained evidence'

Politics
The Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.