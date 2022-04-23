John DiStaso, 'dean' of NH political reporters, dies at 68

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — John DiStaso, a veteran political reporter in New Hampshire who covered 11 first-in-the-nation presidential primaries, interviewing countless candidates and providing analysis on campaigns and elections has died after suffering a prolonged illness.

He was 68.

DiStaso spent the last seven years as a political reporter for WMUR-TV. He was known for doggedly pursuing stories and asking tough questions on the campaign trail.

He was nicknamed the "dean" of the New Hampshire political press corps. He died Thursday.

For many years, he was senior political reporter at the New Hampshire Union Leader, where his longtime column broke news on campaigns, in addition to public policy issues.

