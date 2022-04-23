© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news you rely on with a donation today
Politics

John DiStaso, 'dean' of NH political reporters, dies at 68

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 23, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT
NHPR photo of Bernie Sanders filing for the New Hampshire primary in 2016, with journalist John DiStaso to the candidate's far right.
New Hampshire journalist John DiStaso, pictured at the left here with a recorder in his hand, when Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders filed for the New Hampshire presidential primary in 2016. Allegra Boverman photo / NHPR

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — John DiStaso, a veteran political reporter in New Hampshire who covered 11 first-in-the-nation presidential primaries, interviewing countless candidates and providing analysis on campaigns and elections has died after suffering a prolonged illness.

He was 68.

DiStaso spent the last seven years as a political reporter for WMUR-TV. He was known for doggedly pursuing stories and asking tough questions on the campaign trail.

He was nicknamed the "dean" of the New Hampshire political press corps. He died Thursday.

For many years, he was senior political reporter at the New Hampshire Union Leader, where his longtime column broke news on campaigns, in addition to public policy issues.

Tags

Politics NH Politics
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.