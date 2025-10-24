Whaleback ski area in Enfield seeks $210,000 to open this winter

This story was originally produced by the Valley News. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Whaleback, a nonprofit ski hill in Enfield, needs to raise more than $200,000 by December in order to open this winter, in part due to its chairlift still being out of commission.

The organization expects to see operating losses of $300,000 without the lift, the organization said in a Wednesday afternoon social media post. To help cover those anticipated losses, Whaleback is seeking to raise $210,000 by Dec. 1.

“Without these funds, we don’t see a financially viable path to maintaining operations all winter long and these losses would clearly create a serious challenge to our long-term survival as a ski area,” the post said.

Whaleback leaders have scheduled a community meeting for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Whaleback, located at 160 Whaleback Mountain Road. Managers and board members will be on hand to discuss the organization’s challenges, as well as how the community can provide support.

Last February, Whaleback’s chairlift stopped operating and the nonprofit organization launched a fundraising campaign to raise $250,000 to replace it. Lift repairs began in July, the organization reported on social media.

In September, however, the organization announced that the chairlift wouldn’t be ready for the 2025-2026 winter season.

“The mechanical damage to the lift is far more significant then even our expert consultants anticipated,” the organization wrote.

On Wednesday, Whaleback noted that it was still planning on running its after-school programs, race practices and leagues, among other activities. Reduced day and seasonal passes will also be available.

The organization is asking people to volunteer their time, visit the mountain and contribute financially.