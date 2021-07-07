© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Politics

Seabrook State Rep. Announces Run for N.H.'s 1st Congressional District

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 7, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT
Tim Baxter, a Republican and first-term member of the New Hampshire House, has announced he's running for the 1st Congressional District in 2022.

Baxter, of Seabrook, announced his candidacy in a video Monday. He talked about his New Hampshire roots and how he became involved in keeping open a group home where his brother, who has special needs, lives.

He also talked about a nonprofit he formed, Second Chances, to help get treatment for people dealing with drug addiction.

Others who have announced their candidacy for the Republican nomination are Gilead Towne, of Salem, and Julian Acciard, of Derry. Chris Pappas, a Democrat, is serving his second term representing the district.

