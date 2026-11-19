A mild, sunny weekend is ahead, before a bit of weather whiplash, with a cold snap next week.

After work on Friday will be clear and calm, setting us up for a starry Friday night. Saturday morning will start cool, with overnight lows in the low 30s and the chance for frost.

Temperatures will warm quickly with abundant sunshine and daytime highs in the mid-50s near Whitefield and upper 50s near Exeter.

Saturday night will again be clear and calm, with overnight lows in the low- to mid-30s. Sunday will start clear then trend cloudier with a slight chance of afternoon rain in areas near Keene. Daytime highs again in the mid- to upper 50s.