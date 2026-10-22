Expect clear, cool conditions with mellow winds at higher elevations

Strong high pressure is setting us up for a beautiful weekend across the Granite State, despite Tropical Storm Josephine churning off the mid-Atlantic coast.

Saturday will be sunny and dry. Temperatures will be chilly in the 20s to start the day, but warming into the upper 50s near Portsmouth and in the lower 50s near Colebrook. Some light chop may develop at the beach with Josephine well offshore, but little to no impacts are expected otherwise.

Saturday night will be another clear, cool night with overnight lows in the mid-20s north of the mountains and in the upper 20s along the Seacoast.

Sunday will be another bright, sunny day. After a chilly morning, temperatures will warm again into the lower 60s near Concord and the upper 50s near Errol.