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Beaver Pond in Kinsman Notch
Recreational Forecast

This weekend’s weather will certainly feel like autumn

By Alex Branton, Mount Washington Observatory
Published October 1, 2026 at 7:05 AM EDT
Beaver Pond in Kinsman Notch
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Beaver Pond in Kinsman Notch

Enjoy the fall vibes before a system threatens to blow down leaves on Monday.

Friday

Friday’s rain, paired with a misty Saturday morning, may result in wetter ground conditions in northern areas.

Saturday

Saturday morning may start with a blanket of low clouds north of the notches, but sun is expected otherwise. Light winds on Saturday will likely make for calm waters at New Hampshire lakes.

Above tree line in the White Mountains, Saturday morning will start with the chance for ice and high winds.

Sunday

Sunday is looking like the fairer weather day in higher elevations. The forecast is sunny, although winds may pick up a bit in the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler, with northern areas flirting with freezing.

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