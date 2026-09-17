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Beaver Pond in Kinsman Notch
Recreational Forecast

Expect a mix of conditions on the trails this weekend: mud, sun, wind and a cold front

By Kaitlin Farrell, Mount Washington Observatory
Published September 17, 2026 at 7:51 AM EDT
Beaver Pond in Kinsman Notch
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Beaver Pond in Kinsman Notch

Be sure to pack sunscreen and plenty of water if you're planning on a long adventure.

Friday

Damp and muddy trails are expected to persist through Friday, with summit fog lingering in higher terrain. Conditions will improve into the afternoon for the valley and notches. However, higher terrain will be in and out of the clouds. Temperatures will remain around seasonal for both the higher and lower terrain. Winds will remain light and variable for most of Friday before increasing to 10 to 15 mph into Friday night in the valleys. Higher elevation can see winds up to 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.

Saturday

Saturday will continue to offer favorable hiking conditions, with continued near seasonal averages and mostly sunny skies for both higher and lower terrain.

Sunday

Muddy conditions will return Sunday morning as rain showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two are expected for most of the day as a cold front pushes through the region. If you're heading to the trails on Sunday, expect rain and cooler temperatures with windy conditions.

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Recreational Forecast Weather

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