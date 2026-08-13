Prepare for a slightly cooler weekend, with wet trails and a chance of Sunday storms

Hikers should prepare for wet and muddy trails in areas with poor drainage on Friday before improving through Sunday.

Friday

The day will begin under mostly sunny skies for areas south and east of the mountains, with low-level clouds and fog hanging around to the north and west in the morning.

There will be a slight chance for drizzle around the mountains before clearing through the day, except for the higher terrain, which should remain in the clouds for much of the day.

It will be windy, with gusts ranging from 25 mph in valleys to near hurricane force at higher elevations in the morning before easing through the day. Temperatures will be seasonable, but with the expected winds, make sure to dress warmly under a shell if heading up to higher elevations.

Saturday

Winds will continue to relax as skies clear overnight, with a dry and seasonable day on tap for Saturday for all elevations. Any clouds that form Saturday afternoon will clear out Saturday evening.

Sunday

Those leftover clouds will thicken and lower from early Sunday morning into the afternoon. Shower activity and a chance for thunderstorms will move in Sunday afternoon and then increase in coverage and intensity towards nightfall.