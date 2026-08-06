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Recreational Forecast

Humid conditions, with a chance for some showers and storms, will bring a tropical feel

By Ryan Haas, Mount Washington Observatory
Published August 6, 2026 at 8:44 AM EDT
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR

The dog days of summer are upon us, with hot, humid conditions and daily chances for showers and thunderstorms through the weekend.

Rivers and streams are running near to below north of the Lakes Region, although upcoming shower and storm chances may still lead to muddier trail conditions and higher water crossings.
Weekend high temperatures will stay fairly steady, reaching the low to mid 80s across the North Country and around 90 further south.

High humidity will give the air a tropical feel, so be sure to pack plenty of water if heading out for a hike or mountain bike ride.

Friday: Partly sunny, though isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop during the afternoon, so keep an eye to the sky if heading to the lakes or beaches.

Saturday: Turning cloudier as a front approaches, bringing higher shower and thunderstorm chances, especially north of the Lakes Region.

Sunday: Expect sunnier skies and lower rain chances, although an afternoon shower or thunderstorm remains possible.

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Recreational Forecast Weather
Ryan Haas, Mount Washington Observatory
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