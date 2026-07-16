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Recreational Forecast

Wildfire smoke expected to clear by Friday, improving air quality for weekend excursions

By Ryan Haas, Mount Washington Observatory
Published July 16, 2026 at 8:55 AM EDT
Elena Eberwein
/
NHPR

Conditions will still be much colder and windier above treeline, so be sure to bring adequate layers and be prepared for low visibility.

Wildfire smoke from Canada is expected to move out by Friday, leading to improving air quality for hikes and other outdoor excursions.

Friday

Friday looks like the pick of the weekend for outdoor plans, bringing dry weather, plenty of sunshine, mild temperatures, and comfortable humidity. Breezy conditions will persist out on the lakes, as winds gust up to 25 mph.

Saturday

Clouds will increase Saturday morning as the next round of wet weather approaches, with rain and thunderstorm chances returning to New Hampshire during the afternoon. The heaviest rain is expected Saturday night, so don’t forget waterproof layers if camping.

Sunday

Widespread rain will exit Sunday morning as skies gradually clear throughout the day, though a few showers may linger to the north. Most rivers and streams are running at near normal levels. However, upcoming rain may lead to muddier trails and higher water crossings in the mountains later this weekend.

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Recreational Forecast Weather
Ryan Haas, Mount Washington Observatory
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