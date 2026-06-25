Rain on the way for Friday, skies clear for the weekend

Heading into the weekend, New Hampshire's weather is serving up a little bit of everything—from widespread rain on Friday to warm, sunnier conditions by Sunday.

Friday

Friday will bring inclement weather to New Hampshire, with widespread morning showers and a chance for some strong afternoon thunderstorms in the mix. Some of these storms may feature strong winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain, so be sure to head indoors when thunder roars.

With more rain on the way Friday afternoon, hikers may experience muddy trail conditions and higher water crossings throughout the weekend.

Saturday

Partly sunny conditions and warming temperatures will arrive on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures peaking in the upper 70s across the northern tier and the mid 80s in southern valleys on Sunday. Both weekend days may feature some isolated afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms, which should quickly dissipate after sunset, giving way to rain-free conditions and comfortable overnight temperatures for camping.

Sunday

If heading to the beaches, Sunday will be the sunnier of the two weekend days, with some afternoon cloud cover likely Saturday. It will be much chillier and breezier in the higher elevations, so be sure to bring those extra layers if heading to the mountains.