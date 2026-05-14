Warmer temperatures and sunshine arrive this weekend

Warmer temperatures and sunshine will envelop much of New Hampshire this weekend. Hikers should prepare for wet and muddier trails due to recent rains. Above treeline, sections of monorail and ice remain, so keep traction devices handy. Many rivers and streams are running well-below-average as a moderate to severe drought persists.

Friday opens with clouds, rain, and cooler-than-average temperatures. Hikers heading to higher elevations on Friday should prepare with warmer layers as near-freezing temperatures and occasional wintry precipitation are expected above treeline.

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend in the outdoors as conditions dry out and valley temperatures climb into the low to mid 70s under abundant sunshine. Clouds and spotty rain showers move in overnight into early Sunday, so keep waterproof layers handy early.

Isolated showers may linger into Sunday afternoon further north, but otherwise expect a good deal of afternoon sunshine. Winds will become breezier as temperatures soar into the mid to upper 70s. Keep in mind water temperatures of rivers and lakes remain quite cold.