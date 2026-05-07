Bring warm and waterproof layers for your outdoor activities this weekend

Weather conditions will look more spring-like this weekend in the valleys, but a wintry threat looms in the higher elevations. Rivers and streams are running very low due to worsening drought conditions.

Trail conditions below 3000 feet are trending drier and snow-free. Patches of old snow and ice remain above 3000 feet throughout the White Mountains, so for hikers planning higher elevation adventures, traction devices are still recommended.

Friday begins under plentiful sunshine, with increasing clouds by afternoon. Through the notches and north, afternoon rain showers are possible, so keep those waterproof layers handy.

On Saturday, valley temperatures will moderate, with more widespread rainfall developing by afternoon. Above treeline, temperatures remain near or below freezing with a wintry mix of precipitation possible. Warm and waterproof layers are highly advised for all outdoor adventures on Saturday.

On Sunday, the warming trend continues, with expected highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Peaks of sun along with periodic showers remain possible Sunday, which will likely fall as rain at all elevations.