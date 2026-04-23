Wintry weather, subfreezing temperatures expected above treeline this weekend

Sunshine and seasonable temperatures are expected this weekend, but hikers should beware of lingering winter-like conditions at higher elevations.

Below 3000 feet, expect to encounter a mix of mud and wet spots, with generally-avoidable patches of ice and snow in sheltered locations. Refrozen, crusty snow becomes unavoidable above 3000 feet or so, making traction necessary for higher elevation hikes. Rivers and streams have been running generally average.

High pressure will be the dominant weather-maker over the weekend, so expect a good deal of sunshine Friday with cooler temperatures struggling through the 50s. Abundant sunshine remains on Saturday, with highs moderating to the mid to upper 50s. Expect more of a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, with temperatures maxing out near the 60-degree mark across New Hampshire.

Hikers and backcountry skiers should keep in mind that wintry weather and trail conditions remain prevalent above treeline, with subfreezing temperatures expected throughout the weekend. Take caution and prepare with adequate warm layers and additional traction for higher elevation adventures.