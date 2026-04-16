Saturday is the best shot at a dry day for hiking this weekend

Mild temperatures have significantly reduced the lingering snowpack in the mountains. Hikers at lower elevations can expect a mix of mud, monorail, and patches of ice, so lighter traction remains a necessity in your pack. Deeper and softer snows remain above 3000 feet, so snowshoes or crampons are recommended.

Rivers and streams are swollen due to recent rains and snowmelt, so be prepared for higher and faster water crossings. Loon Mountain remains open through the weekend, but most other ski resorts are closed for snow sports.

Friday’s skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds with periodic light rain showers and possibly a rumble of thunder. Friday is the mildest day of the weekend, with highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday is the best shot at a dry day, with cooler temperatures in the lower 60s for most. A strong cold front brings heavier rains all day Sunday, which will mix with wet snowflakes in the north country around nightfall. Hikers headed above treeline Sunday should expect conditions turning wintry, including snow and subfreezing temperatures.