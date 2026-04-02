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Recreational Forecast

Expect mud and high water crossings on hiking trails this weekend

By Mike Carmon, Mount Washington Observatory
Published April 2, 2026 at 7:05 AM EDT

Prepare for highly variable trail conditions and high water crossings in the outdoors this weekend. A few ski resorts remain open, mostly in the White Mountains, with spring skiing conditions reported.

Hiking trails are wet and muddy at lower elevations with lots of water ponding. While ascending, expect to encounter a mix of ice, slush, and snow. Spikes are highly recommended. Water crossings will be running high and may be challenging to navigate.

Expect rain Friday morning, potentially mixing with freezing rain in the White Mountains and north, so pack waterproof layers for the morning. Rain ends to the south by afternoon, providing a drier yet breezier afternoon for hiking.

Saturday will be the driest of the weekend, with peaks of sun and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Another system brings windy conditions and widespread rain showers for much of Sunday, which will keep streams and rivers flowing high and fast. Rain could mix with wintry precipitation at higher elevations on Sunday, along with strong winds, so be prepared for icy, hazardous hiking conditions.

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Recreational Forecast Weather
Mike Carmon, Mount Washington Observatory
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