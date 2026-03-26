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Recreational Forecast

Fresh snow rejuvenates winter trail conditions in the White Mountains

By Mike Carmon, Mount Washington Observatory
Published March 26, 2026 at 6:54 AM EDT

Fresh snow has rejuvenated wintertime trail conditions in the White Mountains and north. Plenty of alpine resorts remain open with groomed trail conditions. Some Nordic trail systems are open in the White Mountains. A number of snowmobile trails are open north of the notches, but be prepared for spring riding conditions.

Hikers can expect softer snows on top of a hardpack at lower elevations, so consider breaking out snowshoes. Above four-thousand feet, be prepared for deeper drifts interspersed with exposed rock and ice, so don’t forget your spikes and beware of elevated avalanche risk.

However, overnight rain will set up slushier conditions Friday morning. Conditions dry out quickly, though, revealing a mostly sunny Friday. Temperatures dip into the teens Friday night, resulting in refreezing of ground conditions by Saturday morning.

Saturday will feature sunny but chilly weather. Hikers heading above treeline Saturday should prepare for full winter conditions, including subzero temperatures and blowing snow. Skies remain mostly sunny on Sunday with slightly milder temperatures, topping out in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

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Recreational Forecast Weather
Mike Carmon, Mount Washington Observatory
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