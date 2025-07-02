A safety guide to biking on New Hampshire roads

I live about a four minute drive from the NHPR studio in Concord. It’s 15 minutes if I walk, but I've never biked to work. I can ride a bike on a rail trail no problem. But biking alongside cars at busy intersections? I don’t think so.

For our How To New Hampshire series at NHPR, we are trying out new activities around the state. So I decided to face my fears. I went to Keene to learn how to be a confident cyclist from someone who’s dedicated a lot of time to teaching newbies like me.

Mike Frank lives in Spofford and is an instructor with the League of American Bicyclists . He says he wants to see more bikes out on the road.

“Bicycling brings people together,” Frank said. “When more people ride bikes, it's just a better space. For that moment in time when that bicyclist is there, that's one less car on the road.”

Here are some of Frank’s tips for people – like myself – who know how to ride a bike, but are nervous to leave the rail trail.

Learn the rules of the road

Frank spends a lot of time teaching beginners like me to be safe, courteous cyclists who know what they're doing.

“Bicycles are vehicles,” he said. “We have the same rights and the same obligations as motorists do.”

That means cyclists have to stop at stop signs and yield to pedestrians just like drivers. Cyclists mostly ride on the right side of the lane, and we have to signal where we’re going with our arms to indicate to other drivers or pedestrians.

“If you're following the rules of the road, the motorists are going to appreciate you more,” he said. “And you're not going to be one of those darn bicyclists in Lycra who's making my life miserable as I drive down the road.’”

Make safety a priority

There are lots of opportunities for cyclists to get hurt around cars or on bumpy roads. Always bring a helmet, and wear bright colors to catch the attention of drivers. Also consider getting a flashing light to put on your bike so drivers can’t miss you.

Ride assertively

“Ride like you know what you're doing,” Frank said. When cyclists project confidence in how they signal and navigate the street, cars will take your right to be on the road more seriously.

Make eye contact

Try to catch the eye of drivers whenever they’re going somewhere that will take your space. For instance, if a driver is signaling they’ll take a left turn in front of you when you’re going straight and have the right of way, make eye contact with them to make sure they see you on the road.

If you can’t make eye contact that means the driver might not see you and you should be careful navigating around them.

You can learn more about cycling safety and etiquette by joining a friend who bikes a lot or going on group rides for beginners. The Bike-Walk Alliance of New Hampshire and League of American Cyclists hold events for people to learn more about bike safety.

Go at your own pace

If you’re nervous riding near cars, try out a rail trail and get comfortable on your bike. There’s no need to push yourself if you’re still getting comfortable on the road.

“I used to be like these cars are going to think I'm a wimp if I'm walking this," Frank said. “[But] it doesn't matter. It's my ride. I ride my pace.”

He says if you’re not sure how to navigate a busy intersection, become a pedestrian for just that section and take the crosswalk. And if a hill is too steep, take a break or walk it.

With these steps, you too can enjoy a ride out in your community.