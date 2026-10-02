Jeremy Hobson's 'The Middle' comes to NH to discuss top issues ahead of Election Day

The Middle with Jeremy Hobson came to New Hampshire for a live conversation focused on issues facing New England voters ahead of Election Day. This event took place on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, N.H..

The Middle on NHPR airs each Thursday at 9 p.m. with an encore airing Fridays at 3 p.m.

With the 2026 midterm elections ahead, the show turned to New Englanders to discuss issues like rising costs, public trust, and the future of local communities.

Jeremy was joined on stage by a panel of regional voices:



Kmele Foster , co-host of The Fifth Column

, co-host of Christina Phillips , NHPR Senior News Editor

, NHPR Senior News Editor Anna Brown, Executive Director of Citizens Count

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Audience members didn't just listen — they lined up to ask questions, share perspectives, and shape the conversation in real time alongside journalists and neighbors from across the region.