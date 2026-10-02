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Jeremy Hobson's 'The Middle' comes to NH to discuss top issues ahead of Election Day

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Emily Quirk
Published October 2, 2026 at 3:47 PM EDT
The Middle: Live from NH took place Tuesday, Sept. 29, at The Music Hall in Portsmouth.
Frank V Fichera III
The Middle: Live from NH took place Tuesday, Sept. 29, at The Music Hall in Portsmouth.

The Middle with Jeremy Hobson came to New Hampshire for a live conversation focused on issues facing New England voters ahead of Election Day. This event took place on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, N.H..

The Middle on NHPR airs each Thursday at 9 p.m. with an encore airing Fridays at 3 p.m.

With the 2026 midterm elections ahead, the show turned to New Englanders to discuss issues like rising costs, public trust, and the future of local communities.

Jeremy was joined on stage by a panel of regional voices:

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Audience members didn't just listen — they lined up to ask questions, share perspectives, and shape the conversation in real time alongside journalists and neighbors from across the region.

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Politics
Emily Quirk
Before becoming Program Director, Quirk served as NHPR's production manager. During that time she's voiced and crafted the 'sound of the station,' coordinated countless on-air fundraisers, produced segments for Give Back NH, Something Wild, New Hampshire Calling, and developed NHPR's own NHPR Music vertical with features such as Live from Studio D, and long-loved favorites like Holidays By Request.
See stories by Emily Quirk

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