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State trooper and juvenile injured inside state-run youth detention center

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published August 28, 2026 at 5:30 PM EDT
The New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth, and Families says allegations of abuse and neglect inside the Sununu Youth Services Center are false, contradicting reports from the Office of the Child Advocate and the Disability Rights Center in New Hampshire. The allegations are under investigation.
Annmarie Timmins
/
NHPR
A state trooper and a juvenile were injured during an incident inside the Sununu Youth Services Center Thursday night. Both were transported to the hospital for evaluation but were not admitted.

A state trooper and juvenile were injured during an incident at the state-run youth detention center Thursday night, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. They were transported to a hospital for evaluation but were not admitted, the agency said.

The incident inside the Sununu Youth Services Center began around 8 p.m. Kathleen Remillard, a spokesperson for the state health department, said staff responded to reports of vandalism and threatening statements between two juveniles. Two state police troopers, who were stationed at the facility, also responded, Remillard said.

Remillard described the juveniles’ injuries as “superficial” but declined to be more specific, citing privacy, and said one of the juveniles bit one of the troopers and hit the trooper in the head. One juvenile was transported to the hospital for evaluation and the other was seen by a nurse at the facility.

The state troopers were wearing body cameras. Department of Safety spokesman Tyler Dumont said he could not disclose any details about the incident.

New Hampshire’s new child advocate, Allen Aldenberg, said he was notified of the incident late Thursday night by Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Weaver. He did not know the status of the child’s injuries as of Friday morning. The Office of the Child Advocate is an independent watchdog tasked with oversight of state agencies serving children, including the Division of Children, Youth, and Families, which operates the Sununu Youth Services Center.

Aldenberg said he anticipates investigating the incident.

“Let's make sure we do a thorough investigation before any judgment is passed one way or another,” Aldenberg said. “Obviously it's concerning when any type of these things happen inside.”

The Sununu Youth Service Center has been under increased scrutiny this year following incidents of vandalism, serious staff injuries caused by youth, including a brain injury, broken jaw, and broken nose. Last month, a teenager at the facility suffered a broken femur in a fight with another resident. The Attorney General's office said in July that “chronic dysfunction” had led to unsafe conditions.

Aldenberg’s predecessor, Cassandra Sanchez, was the first to raise concerns about conditions inside the center. Sanchez was investigating reports of neglect and illegal restraints inside the facility when Gov. Kelly Ayotte chose not to reappoint her and named Aldenberg the state’s new child advocate last month.

“What I'm trying to do is kind of work collaboratively with DCYF and HHS...to make things better inside the facility,” Aldenberg said Friday. “I don't want to be a distraction.”

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Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins
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