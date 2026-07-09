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$16M North Hampton oceanfront sale ranks 3rd highest in NH history

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Published July 9, 2026 at 11:35 AM EDT
The oceanside estate at 58 Ocean Blvd. in North Hampton, NH, was sold for $16 million. (Photo courtesy / Rob Karosis Photography)
Rob Karosis
/
Granite State News Collaborative
The oceanside estate at 58 Ocean Blvd. in North Hampton, NH, was sold for $16 million. (Photo courtesy / Rob Karosis Photography)

An oceanfront estate in North Hampton that was originally listed for $25 million has sold for $16 million.

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Balmoral, an oceanside home constructed for a one-term New Hampshire governor, has sold for $16 million, the third-highest single-family residence sale in the state’s history.

The Little Boar’s Head estate, adjacent to the interdenominational Union Chapel and the Fuller Gardens, changed hands Wednesday, July 1.

The six-bedroom, 10-bathroom house was listed last year for $25 million by its prior owners, Jamee Field Kane and Michael Kane, and was featured in the Wall Street Journal. The asking price matched the closing price for the highest-selling home in New Hampshire history, a three-bedroom, five-bathroom house in nearby Straws Point in Rye that sold for $25 million in December 2022.

In 1930, the home was built as a summer residence for Gov. Huntley Spaulding, a former delegate to the Republican National Convention and past head of the state’s Board of Education.

Read more of this story at Seacoastonline.

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Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
See stories by Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald

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