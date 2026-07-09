$16M North Hampton oceanfront sale ranks 3rd highest in NH history

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Balmoral, an oceanside home constructed for a one-term New Hampshire governor, has sold for $16 million, the third-highest single-family residence sale in the state’s history.

The Little Boar’s Head estate, adjacent to the interdenominational Union Chapel and the Fuller Gardens, changed hands Wednesday, July 1.

The six-bedroom, 10-bathroom house was listed last year for $25 million by its prior owners, Jamee Field Kane and Michael Kane, and was featured in the Wall Street Journal. The asking price matched the closing price for the highest-selling home in New Hampshire history, a three-bedroom, five-bathroom house in nearby Straws Point in Rye that sold for $25 million in December 2022.

In 1930, the home was built as a summer residence for Gov. Huntley Spaulding, a former delegate to the Republican National Convention and past head of the state’s Board of Education.

Read more of this story at Seacoastonline.