© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Own a business? Expand your reach and grow your audience by becoming an underwriter on NHPR.

Oceanfront North Hampton estate hits market for $25M

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published April 3, 2025 at 12:19 PM EDT
An estate in the Little Boar's Head
Dan Tuohy/NHPR
An estate from 1930 in the Little Boar's Head district of North Hampton is on the market with an asking price of $25 million.

It’s a home fit for a governor — at least, one with very deep pockets.

A summer house in North Hampton built in 1930 for one-term New Hampshire Gov. Huntley Spaulding is hitting the market for an eye-popping asking price of $25 million.

The property features 3-acres of sprawling lawns, panoramic ocean views, and 10 bathrooms. The home is currently owned by Jamee Field Kane and Michael Kane, who leads a property development company based in Portsmouth.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the couple said they performed a major renovation of the colonial revival home at 58 Ocean Boulevard after purchasing it for $3 million in 2010.

(The Kane’s realtor declined to offer a tour to an NHPR reporter, but photos from the listing suggest he would not mind living there.)

The home boasts 8,680 square feet of living space, along with a four-car garage and wine cellar. According to the listing photographs, there’s also a workout room, a greenhouse, and an outdoor children’s play structure with a very sweet looking slide.

The home known as 'Balmoral' sports six bedrooms, a four-car garage and
Dan Tuohy
The home known as 'Balmoral' sports six bedrooms, a four-car garage and a greenhouse.

The couple told the Wall Street Journal that they converted one area of the home into “a gift-wrapping room” with “custom drawers stocked with birthday presents, hostess gifts, wrapping paper and ribbon.”

The home also comes with a name: Balmoral. (If that sounds familiar, it’s also the name of the castle where the Royal Family stays when in Scotland.)

The monthly mortgage payment is estimated at $163,683, according to Zillow, with a $5 million down payment and a 6.5% mortgage rate. Property taxes currently top $72,000.

The $25 million asking price matches the previous record sale price for a single family home in the state, a property in Rye that sold in 2022.

Deal seekers may also take an interest in a neighboring property in North Hampton: At $18.5 million, this estate offers 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and a caretaker’s quarters.
Tags
NH News New England News CollaborativeReal Estatehousing marketNorth Hampton
Todd Bookman
Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University. He can be reached at tbookman@nhpr.org.
See stories by Todd Bookman
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.