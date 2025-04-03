Oceanfront North Hampton estate hits market for $25M
It’s a home fit for a governor — at least, one with very deep pockets.
A summer house in North Hampton built in 1930 for one-term New Hampshire Gov. Huntley Spaulding is hitting the market for an eye-popping asking price of $25 million.
The property features 3-acres of sprawling lawns, panoramic ocean views, and 10 bathrooms. The home is currently owned by Jamee Field Kane and Michael Kane, who leads a property development company based in Portsmouth.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the couple said they performed a major renovation of the colonial revival home at 58 Ocean Boulevard after purchasing it for $3 million in 2010.
(The Kane’s realtor declined to offer a tour to an NHPR reporter, but photos from the listing suggest he would not mind living there.)
The home boasts 8,680 square feet of living space, along with a four-car garage and wine cellar. According to the listing photographs, there’s also a workout room, a greenhouse, and an outdoor children’s play structure with a very sweet looking slide.
The couple told the Wall Street Journal that they converted one area of the home into “a gift-wrapping room” with “custom drawers stocked with birthday presents, hostess gifts, wrapping paper and ribbon.”
The home also comes with a name: Balmoral. (If that sounds familiar, it’s also the name of the castle where the Royal Family stays when in Scotland.)
The monthly mortgage payment is estimated at $163,683, according to Zillow, with a $5 million down payment and a 6.5% mortgage rate. Property taxes currently top $72,000.
The $25 million asking price matches the previous record sale price for a single family home in the state, a property in Rye that sold in 2022.
Deal seekers may also take an interest in a neighboring property in North Hampton: At $18.5 million, this estate offers 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and a caretaker’s quarters.