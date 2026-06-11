Flooding washes out part of Route 113 in Madison

Early morning flash flooding washed out a section of Route 113 and impacted other roads in Madison.

Madison police reported the washout around 5 a.m. on Thursday and showed the extensive road damage in a series of photos .

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation announced a full road closure just south of the Eidelweiss residential district.

There is another closure on Route 113 from High Street to Route 16, according to DOT.

New England 511 The New England 511 map showing some of the road closures in Madison, NH, on June 11, 2026, updated by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

In an update on their Facebook page , Madison police say East Madison Road is open, but they urge caution due to multiple sections of roadway missing or unmarked. Village Road is open to local traffic only.

DOT officials are working with the town’s public works department, fire, and police officials to assess the damages.

Police announced that road closures included Colby Hill Road, Burgdorf Road, High Street, and Old Colony Road. They warn that other local roads may be damaged. If people see a barricade or road closure sign, they urge residents not to attempt to drive through.

This is a developing story.