© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Time is running out! ⌛ Donate before 7pm for a chance to win $1,000 in Visa gift cards and a dream trip to Amsterdam!
By Degrees: Covering Climate Change

Flooding washes out part of Route 113 in Madison

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published June 11, 2026 at 10:53 AM EDT
Flash flooding washed out part of Route 113 in Madison, NH, on June 11, 2026.
1 of 5  — MadisonPDfloding6best.jpg
Flash flooding washed out part of Route 113 in Madison, NH, on June 11, 2026.
Madison Police Department.
Flash flooding washed out part of Route 113 in Madison, NH, on June 11, 2026. Authorities are assessing damages to the road, and possible damage to local roads.
2 of 5  — Madison flooding courtesy of Madison Police June 11 2026
Flash flooding washed out part of Route 113 in Madison, NH, on June 11, 2026. Authorities are assessing damages to the road, and possible damage to local roads.
Madison Police Department.
Flooding along Route 113 in Madison, New Hampshire, prompted the road closure June 11, 2026.
3 of 5  — Madison_PD_flooding1.jpg
Flooding along Route 113 in Madison, New Hampshire, prompted the road closure June 11, 2026.
Madison Police Department
Flooding road washout in Madison, NH.
4 of 5  — Madison_PD_flooding3.jpg
Flooding road washout in Madison, NH.
Madison Police Department
Flooding damaged local and state roads in Madison, NH, on June 11, 2026.
5 of 5  — MadisonPD_flooding4.jpg
Flooding damaged local and state roads in Madison, NH, on June 11, 2026.
Madison Police Department.

Route 113 and several other roads in Madison are closed after heavy rain Thursday.

Early morning flash flooding washed out a section of Route 113 and impacted other roads in Madison.

Madison police reported the washout around 5 a.m. on Thursday and showed the extensive road damage in a series of photos.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation announced a full road closure just south of the Eidelweiss residential district.

There is another closure on Route 113 from High Street to Route 16, according to DOT.

The New England 511 map showing some of the road closures in Madison, NH, on June 11, 2026, updated by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
New England 511
The New England 511 map showing some of the road closures in Madison, NH, on June 11, 2026, updated by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

In an update on their Facebook page, Madison police say East Madison Road is open, but they urge caution due to multiple sections of roadway missing or unmarked. Village Road is open to local traffic only.

DOT officials are working with the town’s public works department, fire, and police officials to assess the damages.

Police announced that road closures included Colby Hill Road, Burgdorf Road, High Street, and Old Colony Road. They warn that other local roads may be damaged. If people see a barricade or road closure sign, they urge residents not to attempt to drive through.

This is a developing story.

Want these headlines in your inbox?

Get daily top stories from NHPR's newsroom with The Rundown. Check out all of NHPR's newsletters here.

Tags
NH News FloodingFloodsMadison
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.