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Hitting the trail: Candidate filing period continues at NH State House

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published June 8, 2026 at 12:39 PM EDT
Governor Kelly Ayotte, on the left, is running for reelection and Cinde Warmington, right, is looking to defeat her in 2026.
1 of 10  — Ayotte Warmington June 2026 NHPR photo Tuohy
The New Hampshire candidate filng period continues until Friday, June 12. Gov. Kelly Ayotte, a Republican, is running for reelection, while former Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, a Democrat, is looking to defeat her in 2026.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
A candidate completes a declaration of candidacy form at the New Hampshire Secretary of State's office 2026.
2 of 10  — candidacy form NH NHPR photo Todd Bookman June 3, 2026
Anthony DiLorenzo fills out a declaration of candidacy form at the New Hampshire Secretary of State's office on June 3, 2026. He is running for the Republican nomination in the 1st Congressional District.
Todd Bookman / NHPR
Brian Cole, a Republican, filed candidate papers June 3, 2026 to seek the Republican nomination in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District.
3 of 10  — Brian Cole CD1 GOP Bookman photo.JPG
Brian Cole, a Republican, filed candidate papers June 3, 2026 to seek the Republican nomination in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District.
Todd Bookman / NHPR
Anthony DiLorenzo filed candidate papers with the Secretary of State's office June 3, 2026 for the 1st Congressional District Republican primary.
4 of 10  — DiLorenzo files 20260603 NHPR Bookman photo.JPG
Anthony DiLorenzo filed candidate papers with the Secretary of State's office June 3, 2026 for the 1st Congressional District Republican primary.
Todd Bookman / NHPR
Scott Brown of Rye filed for U.S. Senate on June 3, 2026. The state primary is Sept. 8, 2026.
5 of 10  — Scott Brown filing 20260603 NHPR Todd Bookman photo.JPG
Scott Brown of Rye filed for U.S. Senate on June 3, 2026. The state primary is Sept. 8, 2026.
Todd Bookman / NHPR
Gov. Kelly Ayotte, a Republican, filed for reelection June 4, 2026.
6 of 10  — Ayotte files candidacy for reelect 20260604 nhpr dan tuohy.JPG
Gov. Kelly Ayotte, a Republican, filed for reelection June 4, 2026.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Democrat Cinde Warmington, a former Executive Councilor, is running for governor in 2026. She ran in 2024, but lost the Democratic primary to Joyce Craig.
7 of 10  — Warmington files 20260604 NHPR tuohy photo 2.JPG
Democrat Cinde Warmington, a former Executive Councilor, is running for governor in 2026. She ran in 2024, but lost the Democratic primary to Joyce Craig.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Democratic candidate Karishma Manzur of Exeter filed for U.S. Senate on June 5, 2026 in Concord, NH.
8 of 10  — Karishma Manzur 20260605 NHPR Imaan Moin photo.jpeg
Democratic candidate Karishma Manzur of Exeter filed for U.S. Senate on June 5, 2026 in Concord, NH.
Imaan Moin / NHPR
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, a four-term Democrat representing the 1st Congressional District, filed his candidacy for the U.S. Senate on June 8, 2026 at the New Hampshire Secretary of State's office.
9 of 10  — Pappas 20260608 NHPR dan tuohy photo
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, a four-term Democrat representing the 1st Congressional District, filed his candidacy for the U.S. Senate on June 8, 2026 at the New Hampshire Secretary of State's office.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Lily Tang Williams is a Republican in the 2nd Congressional District
10 of 10  — Lily Tang Williams files CD2 20260604 nhpr tuohy photo.JPG
Lily Tang Williams is running again for the Republican nomination in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Gov. Kelly Ayotte is officially running for reelection, and former Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington is her Democratic challenger.

But this election season will see plenty of new faces up and down the ballot. A slew of additional candidates will be visiting the State House this week to formally submit their candidacy with Secretary of State David Scanlan. The candidate filing period runs through Friday, June 12 at 5 p.m.

Candidates are running for a host of political offices, including some important roles Granite Staters don’t often hear or see on the evening news. The races include the New Hampshire Executive Council, state House and Senate districts, and county offices such as sheriff, county attorney, and county commissioner.

Brian Cole, a Republican, filed candidate papers June 3, 2026 to seek the Republican nomination in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District.
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
Brian Cole, a Republican, filed candidate papers June 3, 2026 to seek the Republican nomination in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District.

Several hundred candidates will be vying for a seat in the New Hampshire Legislature this year. A candidate running for one of the 400 seats in the state House of Representatives must be 18 years old, a registered voter, and be domiciled in New Hampshire for at least two years. State senators must be at least 30 years old, a registered voter, and domiciled in the state for at least seven years — and, like state reps, they must live in their district.

For gubernatorial, Executive Council, and congressional offices, here’s more on candidate qualifications for office.

Scott Brown of Rye filed for U.S. Senate on June 3, 2026. The state primary is Sept. 8, 2026.
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
Scott Brown of Rye filed for U.S. Senate on June 3, 2026. The state primary is Sept. 8, 2026.

Major races taking shape

New Hampshire has an open U.S. Senate seat in 2026 with the retirement of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat. Former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown, a Republican from Rye, filed his candidacy last week. Former Sen. John E. Sununu, also of Rye, is his main opponent for their party’s nomination. He plans to file Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, a four-term Democrat, has filed for the Democratic nomination for Senate, as is Karishma Manzur of Exeter, who filed Friday. With Pappas pursuing the Senate seat, there is a wide open race for the 1st Congressional District. At least seven Democrats and five Republicans are expected to vie for their party’s nomination.

U.S. Rep. Maggie Goodlander, a first-term Democrat representing New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District, is running for reelection. State Rep. Paige Beauchemin and Dean Pennington are two Democratic challengers. Republican Lily Tang Williams, who faced off against Goodlander in 2024, is again running for the 2nd District. Victor Orlando and Daniel S. Nicholson are also running for the GOP nomination.

Lily Tang Williams is a Republican in the 2nd Congressional District
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Lily Tang Williams is running again for the Republican nomination in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District.

State law requires everyone running as a Republican or Democrat for the state primary election to file a declaration of candidacy, a statement of financial interests, and pay an administrative fee or primary petitions. Anyone seeking to be a candidate in the general election must also submit declarations of intent with the Secretary of State. Read more about declaration of candidacy for these third-party candidates.

Candidates filing on the last day of the filing period must do so in person by 5 p.m. Friday.

Melanie Levesque, a former state senator from Nashua, filed June 4, 2026 to run for New Hampshire Executive Council. She stands next to Secretary of State David Scanlan.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Melanie Levesque, a former state senator from Nashua, filed June 4, 2026 to run for New Hampshire Executive Council. She stands next to Secretary of State David Scanlan.

The state primary is Sept. 8 and the general election is Nov. 3.

Undeclared voters remain the largest voting bloc in New Hampshire. According to the latest party registration numbers posted by the state, undeclared voters number 377,158. There were 314,005 Republicans and 265,183 Democrats on the list, as of May 4.

U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, a four-term Democrat representing the 1st Congressional District, filed his candidacy for the U.S. Senate on June 8, 2026 at the New Hampshire Secretary of State's office.
1 of 2  — Pappas 20260608 NHPR dan tuohy photo
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, a four-term Democrat representing the 1st Congressional District, filed his candidacy for the U.S. Senate on June 8, 2026 at the New Hampshire Secretary of State's office.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Democratic candidate Karishma Manzur of Exeter filed for U.S. Senate on June 5, 2026.
2 of 2  — Karishma Manzur NHPR 2026 Imaan Moin photo
Democratic candidate Karishma Manzur of Exeter filed for U.S. Senate on June 5, 2026.
Imaan Moin / NHPR

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NH News Elections 2026
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy
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