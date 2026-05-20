New NH law expands Gold Star license plate program to include Gold Star Fathers and family members

This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Charlene Marois clutched the oversized photo of her brother, Marine Lance Cpl. Adam Brooks, as she stood next to Governor Kelly Ayotte.

Marois has been fighting for the state to pass a piece of legislation honoring gold star families like hers after her brother was killed in Iraq in 2004. Mothers of fallen servicemen had been recognized, but not brothers and sisters.

With the stroke of Ayotte’s pen on Tuesday, she finally got her wish.

Ayotte signed a bill that will provide one set of special license plates to families. They will bear the words, “Gold Star Mother,” “Gold Star Father,” or “Gold Star Family.”

“There is no way we can repay you, but what we can do is remember and honor their sacrifices,” Ayotte said.

Access to the plates was initially limited to gold star mothers, but now any immediate family member can receive them.

Stephanie Ouellette, the older sister of Marine Cpl. Michael Ouellette, who was badly injured and later died serving in Afghanistan, was relieved that these “Gold Star” plates will be available to more than just parents.

“They had entire families that loved them and lost them and they should all be recognized equally,” she said.

At the end of the ceremony, Ayotte signed the picture of Brooks that Marois brought with her.

“To have this go through today is the most ultimate and amazing thing that anybody can do,” Marois said.