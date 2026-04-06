These dogs were on the hunt … for Easter eggs

Dogs in shark rain coats, bunny ears and duck bandanas descended onto the State House lawn in Concord on Easter Sunday.

1 of 6 — 0405_dogatthestatehouse.jpg Olivia Richardson / NHPR 2 of 6 — 0405_alfiethecorgiandtheeasterbunny.jpg Alfie got his picture taken with the Easter bunny on Sunday Olivia Richardson / NHPR 3 of 6 — 0405_dogspotsthetreats.jpg One parade participant eyed the prize. Dogs got chicken nuggets, jerky and more Olivia Richardson / NHPR 4 of 6 — 0405_twodogsandaparade.jpg Just two dogs with their owners Olivia Richardson / NHPR 5 of 6 — 0405_dogcurious.jpg Curious dog wants to know about the camera Olivia Richardson / NHPR 6 of 6 — 0405_twodogslookaround.jpg Two dogs eye their surroundings Olivia Richardson / NHPR

An attendee joked that a giant mastiff with gray and black coloring would take the prize if there was one.

Olivia Richardson / NHPR A mastiff leisurely strolls through a Easter dog parade in Downtown Concord

But there was no prize, instead dogs greeted each other, rolled around in the grass and eventually took home a treat or two after an Easter egg hunt.

The hunt followed a dog parade in downtown Concord, the first Easter dog parade hosted by the K9 Adventure Club .

“It’s celebrating Easter, celebrating the dogs,” Cullen Behling, founder of the walking group, said.

Behling said they’ve held similar parades in the recent past – including a St. Patrick’s Day parade, a winter holiday parade and one for Thanksgiving.

Olivia Richardson / NHPR Ebenezer sniffs around on the State House grounds ahead of an Easter parade for dogs

Ebenezer the Scottish terrier came with his “high puppy energy,” said his owner Monique Robert. Ebenezer is five months old and has been enjoying the adventure club’s get-togethers.

“He loves to play with other dogs, he loves to meet people,” Robert said. “It’s just me and him at home so any chance to get out and about and see others he’s just so much happier with that.”

Ebenezer went back and forth between watching all the dogs and getting in with a little fun.

Alfie the corgi was rocking a bow tie and got his picture taken with the Easter Bunny before he headed off on the dog parade.

Susan Cannamucio, Alfie's owner, has been out to dog walking events with K9 Adventure Club a couple of times now, but this time her family was coming with her, including their 8-year-old dog Jewel.

“They never joined me before so this is really fun and we’re looking forward to the walk,” Cannamucio said.

Natalie Bodnar and Sheepie the poodle also joined in on the fun. Bodnar said Sheepie loves a good belly rub, but Sheepie is a little picky with who she gets them from.

“She plays hard to get,” Bodnar said. “She’s a little chicken nugget. She looks like one. Chicken nugget puppy. She picks who she likes and plays hard to get and runs away from people.”