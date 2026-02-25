Plan your Weekend in NH: Stingrays, snowshoes, and ABBA
Feed stingrays, dance to disco, track wildlife, catch Olympic-level ice dance, or celebrate Pokemon Day during this midwinter weekend across the Granite State.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for our Weekender newsletter.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
Lakes Region
- Discovery Walk with a Naturalist from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 27, at Grey Rocks Conservation Area in Hebron. Organizers say this “easy, conversational walk is designed to slow down, observe, and connect with both nature and with one another.” More details. (Free, registration encouraged)
- Winter Water Quality Excursion from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, at Squam Lakes Association Headquarters in Holderness. Learn how to collect water quality data out on Squam Lake with experts. Enjoy the experience? There will be another session on March 8. More details. (Free, registration is encouraged)
Merrimack Valley
- Cold Outside, Gold Inside from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Friday, Feb. 27, to Sunday, March 1, at Carriage Shack Farm in Londonderry. This is a ‘treasure-hunting’ activity for children. With admission to the event, attendees can also visit the petting farm and reptile barn. More details. (Ticket prices vary)
- Seed Starting Made Easy from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28, at Black Forest Nursery in Boscawen. Learn about the basics of starting seeds indoors despite space limitations. More details. (Free)
Monadnock Region
- An Evening with Walter Parks and the Unlawful Assembly from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27, at Showroom in Keene. Organizers say the band “blends gospel, blues, soul, and Americana into music that both entertains and connects across cultures.” More details. (Tickets are $25)
- The 30th Annual Hilltop Circus at High Mowing School runs Friday, Feb. 27, to Saturday, Feb. 28, in Wilton. This middle school student-produced show will feature juggling, unicycling, clowning, and much more. More details. (Suggested donation of $12 for adults, $6 for children)
North Country
- Night at the Aquarium from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27 at the Living Shores Aquarium in Glen. This 21+ night will feature spotlight talks from experts, chances to feed stingrays, and refreshments. More details. (Tickets are $20)
- Nordic Nights run both Friday, Feb 27 and Saturday, Feb 28, at the Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa in Bretton Woods. Folks can enjoy snowshoe tours, sleigh rides, and more at this indoor/outdoor event. More details. (Prices vary per activity)
Seacoast
- The Seasons with Ice Dance International from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, at the Dover Ice Arena. Led by Olympic Champion Gabriella Papadakis, this is an artistic performance by 10 skaters. More details. (Tickets are $30 for general admission, $60 for VIP)
- Living History Weekend: Winter on the Piscataqua in the 1600s begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28, and runs through Sunday, March 1 at the Colonel Paul Wentworth House in Rollinsford. Attendees will learn about fur trade, folk magic, the Indigenous peoples of the area, and more during this immersive experience. There will be a musket firing both days. More details. (Admission is free for children, $5 for adults)
Southern Tier
- Gimmie Gimmie Disco begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27, at the Nashua Center for the Arts. This dance party will feature hits from ABBA, Donna Summer, Cher, and more. Organizers encourage ‘disco attire’. More details. (Tickets are 18+ and begin at $26)
- Pokemon Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27, at Wonderland Books & Toys in Manchester. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the popular game, attendees can do a themed craft, play Mad Libs, learn to draw popular Pokemon, and more. More details. (Free, non-perishable food donations encouraged)
Upper Valley
- Pokemon Day 2026 from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27, at Black Moon Games in Lebanon. Play against other community members and get special swag at this anniversary event. More details. (Free)
- Wildlife Tracking Club at Mink Brook Community Forest from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, in Hanover. From the organizers; “Designed as a free, community-oriented opportunity to learn and practice wildlife tracking, the Upper Valley Tracking Club invites both experienced trackers and newcomers to see what stories we might be able to put together during a couple hours in the local woods.” More details. (Free, RSVP appreciated)