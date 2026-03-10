A last act of care for the Earth: NH's first natural burial ground opens in White Mountains

This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A gentle brook meanders through 28.9-acres of protected lands in the White Mountains, a picturesque resting place for those seeking an environmentally conscious way to return to the earth.

The Oliverian Everlasting Burial Ground in Benton Flats is New Hampshire’s first natural burial ground, providing an alternative to conventional cemetery practices.

At the burial ground, bodies are lowered into the ground without embalming chemicals, metal caskets or concrete vaults. They are covered in shrouds or simple caskets made with biodegradable materials that allow them to decompose naturally and with minimal impact.

Lee Webster, president of the White Mountain Conservation Burial, said interest in natural burials has grown across the state as more people become aware of its environmental benefits.

“I just think it’s really important for people to be able to exit the planet the same way that they’ve tried to care for it while they were here,” Webster said. “It’s the last thing you can do on your way out: not cause any more disruption and not cause any more carbon outlay or anything else.”

Several New Hampshire cemeteries accommodate variations of natural burial practices alongside conventional vault interments, but no other is dedicated exclusively to natural burials.

The protected land was donated for public burial by Benton residents Gil and Laura Richardson, who said sustainability guides their daily lives and land use decisions. They believe in reducing fossil fuel use, minimizing waste and maintaining a close relationship with nature.

One day, the Richardsons plan to be buried there themselves.

“Having our last act blasted with gas for a few hours, as in cremation, or pumped full of formaldehyde, or encased in concrete, no thank you,” Laura Richardson said in a statement. “That’s just not who we are. And we think there are a lot of other people who think similarly.”

Natural burials have a reduced impact on the ground, and they’re also easier on the pocket.

A conventional cemetery burial can range from $7,000 to $10,000 depending on the variable pricing of caskets, vaults, embalming, transportation, plot fees and grave services.

At Oliverian, the average natural burial costs $4,500. The fee includes the burial plot, grave opening and closing, restoration planting of the mound, a flat grave marker, a graveside service and contributions to a conservation and perpetual maintenance fund.

“A big portion of what you’re paying for is going to go toward conservation efforts on the property and for perpetual maintenance of the property,” Webster said. “It’s a different focus here on the burial.”

Unlike many municipal cemeteries that prioritize local residents, this three-acre protected area is open to anyone seeking a natural burial.

Flat markers reduce the burial’s environmental impact further, minimizing the carbon footprint associated with quarrying and transporting large granite or marble headstones.

The landscape won’t resemble a traditional cemetery of manicured lawns.

Instead, it will be maintained with native plants and wildflowers, preserving the natural habitat of birds and wildlife while offering quiet recreational trails for visitors.

“It’s a one-and-done. There’s no leftovers,” said Webster. “This is the last thing I can do with my body to support and care for the land. It’s my exit strategy.”