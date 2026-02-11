Your Valentine’s Weekend in NH: Sweetheart skating, snowmobiles, and a classic slasher flick
Get matching tattoos with your BFF in Portsmouth, show your plants a little love in Keene, or do the Lunar New Year Dragon Dance in Hanover.
Lakes Region
- Friday the 13th begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13, at the Flying Monkey Movie House in Plymouth. Attendees can revisit the 1980s slasher film in theatres. More details. (Tickets are $3 in advance, $5 day of)
- NH Audubon Backyard Winter Bird Survey from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15, at Grey Rocks Conservation Center in Hebron. Organizers say this is a “relaxed, beginner-friendly opportunity to learn more about local winter birds” and participate in the statewide annual Backyard Winter Bird Survey. More details. (Free)
- Alton Bay Winter Carnival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15. Festivities include horse-drawn sleigh rides, ice skating, games, and vendors. More details. (Free)
Merrimack Valley
- Broken Hearts Bash from 8 p.m. until midnight on Saturday, Feb. 14, at Penuche’s Ale House in Concord. Attendees can expect Valentine’s Day treats and plenty of “early 2000’s emo + pop-punk hits” at this annual event. More details. ($10 cover charge)
- The 41st Annual Winter Rally begins at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15, at the New Hampshire Snowmobile Museum in Allenstown. Snowmobiles on display, a blindfolded snowmobile obstacle course and a group ride round out this year's activities. More details. (Free)
Monadnock Region
- Get Lucky Valentines Makers Market from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13, at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. This interactive market features a photo booth and make-your-own bouquet flower bar. More details. (Free)
- Show Some Love for your Plants begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14 at Stonewall Farm in Keene. This hands-on class will walk participants through plant-care basics and conclude with a propagation activity. More details. (Tickets are $45, includes a beverage)
North Country
- Victorian Afternoon Tea from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14, at the Littleton Community Center. Event organizers encourage “fancy dress” for this all-ages tea party. More details. (Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children)
- "Be My Valentine" Matchmaking Gameshow from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14, at Ledge Brewing in Intervale. This annual community-focused evening centers around a ‘matchmaking gameshow’ featuring local contestants. More details. (Tickets are $15)
Seacoast
- Best Friend’s Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13, at Grim North Tattoo in Portsmouth. The shop is offering special priced correlating ‘best friend’ tattoos for walk-in clients throughout the day. More details. (Tattoo cost varies)
- Sweetheart Skate at Churchill Rink from 3:45 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14, in Durham. Special lights, refreshments, and activities will be offered for all attendees at this ice skating event. More details. (Tickets are $10 for Durham residents, $15 for non-residents)
Southern Tier
- Mardi Gras in Manchester with Soggy Po’ Boys from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15, at the Rex Theatre. Attendees are invited to dance along at this high-energy show. More details. (Tickets are $34)
- Chinese New Year Celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15, at the Westwood Park YMCA in Nashua. This event is co-hosted by YMCA Nashua and the Chinese Culture Society of Greater Nashua. Festivities will include traditional Chinese performances, crafts, and dance. More details. (Free)
Upper Valley
- Moonlit Valentine’s Hike from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13, at Tenney Park in Hanover. This mile-long hike will conclude with a campfire and treats. More details. (Free, registration is strongly encouraged)
- Lunar New Year Dragon Dance begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14, at the Top of the Hop in Hanover. Organizers invite families to “craft, move, and parade to welcome the Year of the Horse.” More details. (Free)