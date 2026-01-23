© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: Manchester School District says it will watch for any potential ICE activity

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Mary McIntyre
Published January 23, 2026 at 8:43 AM EST
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Photo courtesy of ICE.
ICE.gov
/
ICE
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Photo courtesy of ICE.

Reports of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Manchester schools spread across social media and within local communities this week. The Manchester School District says it has not received any substantiated reports of ICE activity, but would continue to monitor the situation.

And earlier in January, federal officials dropped the number of vaccines recommended for children. Now it's up to the state as to whether it will adopt those same recommendations. At the same time, New Hampshire lawmakers are considering proposals to eliminate some or all vaccination requirements for children.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Lau Guzmán, NHPR
  • Amanda Gokee, Boston Globe

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

How to find shelter and stay safe as NH braces for extreme cold

Temperatures in some parts of New Hampshire may stay in double digits below zero on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. State officials are urging people to stay indoors as much as possible, and have an emergency plan in place.

‘They don’t know the damage they’ve caused me’: NH family navigated ICE detention

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has arrested more than 270,000 people nationwide since President Trump took office a year ago. For one Manchester family, an arrest by ICE has meant the loss of a husband, father, and caretaker.

No confirmed reports of ICE activity at Manchester schools

School officials in Manchester received reports of potential ICE activity in the city on Wednesday and Thursday.

NH considers eliminating childhood vaccine requirements

At the same time, health care providers warn of confusion from federal changes to vaccine requirements for children.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Bill to require NH voters to decide on local tax caps gets a hearing – and lots of criticism

Judge rules the Trump administration illegally defunded academic support for nearly 1,200 NH students

Judge expected to rule quickly on fate of NH motor vehicle inspections

NH GOP has a new leader – again – after RNC rules against previous election
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
Mary McIntyre
I oversee NHPR's news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. I support our show producers and hosts in bringing listeners in depth conversations and stories on the latest news and culture in New Hampshire. I believe in community driven storytelling and connecting with Granite Staters to learn more about what it's like for them living in New Hampshire. I'm interested in conversations and stories that show the impact of policy decisions and hold those in power to account.
