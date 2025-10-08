© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Seacoast home inventory is the highest since 2020

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Published October 8, 2025 at 3:30 PM EDT
This five-bedroom, nine-bathroom home in Rye sold for $4.2 million in September. Provided/Fred Bloy (Flylisted).
SeacoastOnline
/
Granite State News Collaborative
This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Inventory in the Seacoast single-family home market hit a five-year-plus high in September as sales of million-dollar-plus homes continued to boom.

The $4.2 million sale of a five-bedroom, nine-bathroom Rye residence led 25 houses that sold for at least $1 million, a new September record. The 633 Central Road home — known as Linden Estate — features a tennis court, pool, three-car garage, wine cellar and a bar. More than 20 acres of conserved land lie behind the property, which is in close proximity to Abenaqui Country Club.

Listing agent Yvonne Marston, a realtor with The Dow Group, held 26 showings for the property before a sale closed Sept. 19. Paul Predaris, a Caldwell Banker realtor, represented the buyers.

“It’s an entertaining type home without being overly ostentatious,” Marston said. “It was a fun property to represent.”

Continue reading this story at SeacoastOnline.

