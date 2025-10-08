Seacoast home inventory is the highest since 2020
This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.
Inventory in the Seacoast single-family home market hit a five-year-plus high in September as sales of million-dollar-plus homes continued to boom.
The $4.2 million sale of a five-bedroom, nine-bathroom Rye residence led 25 houses that sold for at least $1 million, a new September record. The 633 Central Road home — known as Linden Estate — features a tennis court, pool, three-car garage, wine cellar and a bar. More than 20 acres of conserved land lie behind the property, which is in close proximity to Abenaqui Country Club.
Listing agent Yvonne Marston, a realtor with The Dow Group, held 26 showings for the property before a sale closed Sept. 19. Paul Predaris, a Caldwell Banker realtor, represented the buyers.
“It’s an entertaining type home without being overly ostentatious,” Marston said. “It was a fun property to represent.”
