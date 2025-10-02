Federal energy funding cancellations hit two projects in New Hampshire

Two New Hampshire energy projects are among more than 200 that were cancelled across the country after an announcement by the U.S. Department of Energy late Wednesday.

Federal officials said they determined the projects would not advance the nation’s energy needs and were not economically viable. The cancellations, originally announced in a tweet from a top White House official, amount to about $7.5 billion.

Ubiquity Solar and Brayton Energy lost funding for New Hampshire-based projects as part of the cancellations, according to a spreadsheet provided by the Department of Energy to Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office and shared with NHPR.

Both companies were set to get funding from the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy within the U.S. Department of Energy.

Brayton Energy, based in Hampton, is a research and development firm focused on sustainable energy. They have received several federal awards, including for the development of nuclear power technology, fuel cells, and compressed air energy storage.

Ubiquity Solar, a company based in Endicott, New York, creates efficient solar panels. They were selected for an award of $11.2 million in 2024 to help develop parts for solar panels that are less expensive to manufacture. As part of the same award, a manufacturer based in Merrimack, Re:Build Manufacturing, received almost $2 million to help create equipment for production of parts for the solar industry.

Brayton Energy and Ubiquity Solar did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a statement, Shaheen said the cancellations were part of “destructive partisan tactics” by Trump and his budget director, Russell Vought.

“Let’s not mince words: Russ Vought is now politically targeting states in an effort to pressure Congress without regard for the collateral damage to the American people,” she said. “Instead of more destructive partisan tactics, the White House needs to rein in Russ Vought and sit down with Democrats in Congress who are ready to work in good faith to re-open our government and protect health care for tens of millions of Americans.”

Every state with projects that lost funding voted for Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. New Hampshire and Vermont were the only states included in the cancellations with Republican governors.

