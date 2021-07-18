-
Top state house Democrats want Governor Sununu to take executive action to supply unemployment benefits to N.H. workers affected by the federal shutdown.…
Some federal workers in New Hampshire log another week of work without pay as the partial government shutdown continues. Debate continues in Concord over…
Thousands of federal employees in the Granite State are furloughed, some working without pay. At the same time, certain government programs and private…
U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Carol Shea-Porter of New Hampshire have signed a petition that would force a vote to end the federal government shutdown.The…
The shutdown of the federal government is expanding to include privately run campgrounds in national forests across the country, a spokesman for the U.S.…