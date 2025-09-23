Rockingham County Jail could house ICE detainees: 'It's a service to the country'

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Rockingham County Jail could soon serve as a detention site for individuals in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody — including those who have not been charged with additional crimes — if the proposal is approved by federal officials and the County Commission.

ICE could present a contract within the next month, two county commissioners said, at which point the three-member board would vote on final approval. Department of Corrections Superintendent Jason Henry, the county’s point of contact with ICE, said implementation, if approved, could be “several months out.”

ICE first contacted the county about jail facilities two years ago, during the Biden administration, Henry said. Talks stalled ahead of the 2024 election but resumed after President Donald Trump took office, as ICE was “looking for beds” to support increased enforcement efforts, he added.

County commissioners voted 2–1 in April to authorize Henry to submit a proposal to the federal government regarding use of the county jail facility. The motion was supported by the commission’s two Republicans, Steven Goddu and Thomas Tombarello, with Democrat Kathryn Coyle the lone dissenting vote.

