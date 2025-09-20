© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Nashua police: Multiple people injured in shooting at Sky Meadow Country Club

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published September 20, 2025 at 9:44 PM EDT
Some of the emergency responders at Roby Park Saturday night following a report of an active shooter at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua.
Note: This is a developing story, and we don't yet know all of the details. Follow our news partners at Nashua InkLink for the latest information.

Nashua Police are at the scene of a reported “active shooter” situation at Sky Meadow Country Club.

Initial reports from the scene are that several people have been injured.

Nashua Alderman-At -Large Melbourne Moran Jr. issued an email at 8:40 p.m. to constituents reporting that he and his family were “locked down.”

“We are abutting the Sky Meadow property where the suspects are at larger," Moran said. "My family and I urge a peaceful surrender of the suspects to the Nashua PD and we are praying for the safety of our children and all the victims of this horrible event.”

Nashua Police Sgt. John Cinelli said the situation remains fluid, however he was able to confirm that multiple people were injured and that there were two suspects involved and one has been detained. Police were also on the scene at Roby Park.

Nashua InkLink will share more information as it becomes available.

These articles are being co-produced by Nashua Ink Link and Granite State News Collaborative and shared with partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
