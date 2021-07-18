-
New Hampshire's lakes are seeing more toxic algae blooms than normal this early in the season, according to state officials. Over a dozen cyanobacteria…
First responders in the Upper Valley rescued two women who fell through thin ice on Canaan Street Lake Wednesday morning. A police officer was checking a…
The state is out with a first-of-its-kind report on the health of New Hampshire’s lakes, showing the effects of climate change, population growth and a…
In a pandemic summer, New Hampshire's many lakes have been a refuge to many. But climate change, a drought, and busy lake use have negative impacts on the…
Researchers have compiled new data on the economic impacts of New Hampshire watersheds.The UNH team and its partners previewed their forthcoming study…
As summer rolls to a close, we look at the health of our lakes, and the shoreland that bounds them. What are the biggest risks facing our lake waters, and…
Every summer morning, Midge Eliassen has the same routine. She walks out her back door, down the steps, and onto her dock on Lake Sunapee.There, she pulls…
The Exchange explores the Lakes Region as part of our ongoing series, Going Local. The Lakes Region is a huge tourism draw, featuring outdoor recreation…
The state Department of Environmental Services wants to make its beach safety advisories more timely and accurate this summer.As of midday Friday, DES had…
People who live and work on New Hampshire's lakes will gather this week for their annual conference.Andrea LaMoreaux vice president of New Hampshire…