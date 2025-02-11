© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Bill would add 'spuds' to NH law on mooring of boats without a permit

New Hampshire Public Radio | By David Brooks - Concord Monitor
Published February 11, 2025 at 12:49 PM EST
Boat moorings in Wolfeboro, NH, on Lake Winnipesaukee. The Big Lake is one of about eight lakes in the Granite State, including Newfound, Squam (big and little) and Sunapee, that requires mooring permits, according to New Hampshire Marine Patrol. (Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR file June 4, 2023)
This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Boaters trying to create an extra mooring spot on New Hampshire lakes may soon find that their spud’s a dud.

Spuds are basically long poles that can be driven into the bottom of a lake, creating a place to attach a watercraft without using an existing mooring site.

“These devices are being used to subvert mooring permits on six state lakes where permits are required,” the House Resources, Recreation and Development committee wrote in a synopsis of debate about a bill that would add spuds and similar devices to the definition of “mooring” in state laws.

If the Legislature and governor agree, this change would prevent spuds from being used by casual boaters except while fishing.

Legal mooring sites are valuable commodities on state lakes since limitations on developing shorelines make it difficult to add more.

In its deliberations the committee amended the original bill, exempting certain uses: construction barges, official watercraft and vessels being used by the owner to go fishing.

NH News BoatingLakes
