A recent health inspection at the men’s prison in Concord found 12 separate violations in the kitchen, including damaged equipment, a crumbling ceiling…
This is the fourth and final episode of “The Rules Are Different Here,” a four-part series on mass incarceration in New Hampshire. Listen to the full…
A New Hampshire state prison center that serves families has a new program that provides counseling services to children and incarcerated parents.Family…
Officials will gather on Monday in Concord for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the long-delayed new women’s prison.The opening of the 224-bed facility has…
Drugs Confiscated at N.H. Correctional FacilitiesThe New Hampshire Department of Corrections says it has confiscated substances suspected to be drugs at correctional facilities.The department's spokesman…
The executive council unanimously voted this week to promote Deputy Corrections Commissioner Helen Hanks as the new head of the department.Republican Joe…
Governor Chris Sununu Wednesday nominated the No. 2 person at the state Department of Corrections to run the agency.But the nominee still has to get…
The head of the state’s Department of Corrections is stepping down.William Wrenn has served as Commissioner for 12 years. His resignation was approved…
There’s to be no more kissing, and no hugs lasting more than three seconds in New Hampshire’s prison visiting rooms as of this week. The policy change is…
Updated on Jan. 13, 2017 at 5:07 PM:Visiting hours will return to normal on Saturday at the state prison for men. Inmate visits were halted earlier this…