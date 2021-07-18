-
The state is trying to reassure environmental advocates in the wake of a controversial federal decision to ease pollution enforcement during the…
State lawmakers will try again to pass restrictions on single-use plastic items in the coming legislative session.The House last year approved a bill…
New Hampshire is getting federal money to study the health effects of toxins near a Superfund site in Berlin and in homes and private wells statewide.The…
The New England office of the EPA has awarded grants to Keene State College and the Nashua Regional Planning Commission for projects that aim to reduce…
New Hampshire is doing its part this weekend for the Ocean Conservancy's annual, international coastal cleanup.NHPR’s Annie Ropeik went out with one group…
As New Hampshire regulators consider adopting the EPA’s PFOA health advisory as the state’s enforceable standard, a New Jersey committee has recommended…
For Chinese students, getting into an American college is a sign of prestige - but that prestige has incentivized fraudulent essays, faked sat scores, and…
On Monday Governor Hassan joined Democratic governors from seven other Northeastern states in asking the EPA to clamp down on emissions drifting over…
EarthTalk®E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: Why is it that airplane exhaust is so much worse for the environment than engine emissions on the…
EarthTalk®E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: Is it true that asthma cases in children often correlate to living close to roads and all the…