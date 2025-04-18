Goodlander passes on U.S. Senate run, endorses Pappas

U.S. Rep. Maggie Goodlander says she will seek reelection in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District, passing on a run for the state’s open Senate seat next year and avoiding a potentially bruising primary campaign against fellow Democratic congressman, Rep. Chris Pappas .

Goodlander has only been in Congress since January, but she looked hard at a run for Senate when Sen. Jeanne Shaheen announced earlier this year that she would not be seeking reelection next year.

Goodlander said she was humbled by the encouragement she received to consider a Senate bid, but intends to continue serving the 2nd District

“'After a lot of thought and conversations with people I love and people I respect, and people I'd never met before, who I work for in this role right now, I've decided that I'm running for reelection in the House of Representatives,” Goodlander told WMUR Thursday.

Goodlander also endorsed Pappas's campaign to succeed Shaheen, noting that he'd been what she called “an amazing partner” to her in Washington.

Republican Lily Tang Williams, who Goodlander defeated to win her seat last year, has already announced her 2026 candidacy.