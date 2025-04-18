© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Goodlander passes on U.S. Senate run, endorses Pappas

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published April 18, 2025 at 10:20 AM EDT
Maggie Goodlander delivers a victory speech Nov. 5, 2024 after winning New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District. Mara Hoplamazian photo / NHPR.
Mara Hoplamazian
/
NHPR
Maggie Goodlander on Election Night, Nov. 5, 2024.

U.S. Rep. Maggie Goodlander says she will seek reelection in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District, passing on a run for the state’s open Senate seat next year and avoiding a potentially bruising primary campaign against fellow Democratic congressman, Rep. Chris Pappas.

Goodlander has only been in Congress since January, but she looked hard at a run for Senate when Sen. Jeanne Shaheen announced earlier this year that she would not be seeking reelection next year.

Goodlander said she was humbled by the encouragement she received to consider a Senate bid, but intends to continue serving the 2nd District

“'After a lot of thought and conversations with people I love and people I respect, and people I'd never met before, who I work for in this role right now, I've decided that I'm running for reelection in the House of Representatives,” Goodlander told WMUR Thursday.

Goodlander also endorsed Pappas's campaign to succeed Shaheen, noting that he'd been what she called “an amazing partner” to her in Washington.

Republican Lily Tang Williams, who Goodlander defeated to win her seat last year, has already announced her 2026 candidacy.
NH News NH PoliticsElections 2026Maggie Goodlander
Josh Rogers
I cover campaigns, elections, and government for NHPR. Stories that attract me often explore New Hampshire’s highly participatory political culture. I am interested in how ideologies – doctrinal and applied – shape our politics. I like to learn how voters make their decisions and explore how candidates and campaigns work to persuade them.
