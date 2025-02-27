Manchester’s Dominican community raises flag, remembers local organizer

Despite rain and snow, about two dozen members of the Dominican community and local government officials gathered in front of Manchester’s City Hall Thursday to celebrate 181 years of independence from Haiti by raising the flag of the Dominican Republic.

Organizer Carlos Gonzalez said even though the turnout was small because of the weather, coming together to raise the flag as a community was the point.

“We’re gonna do it,” he said.

The group also hosted a moment of silence to remember Rafael Calderon , a beloved community organizer who passed away last year. Calderon was remembered by his wife, Odennis Santos, and two children.

“Rafael is not here. But that we're still here and remembering him and honoring what he did and pioneer for us to continue for years to come,” she said. “It means a lot for me and my children and hopefully one day they'll be here, raising the flag as adults.”

Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais greeted the group and said that the city has a long history of welcoming immigrants, including mill workers who moved to the city 100 years ago.

“Individuals who have come here from the Dominican Republic have contributed greatly to the city of Manchester. The success of the city of Manchester is the success of the state of New Hampshire, and we're honored to continue that legacy,” he said.

Roughly 10,000 people of Dominican origin live in New Hampshire, according to the 2023 American Community Survey .

Other independence day celebrations included gatherings at local restaurants, public proclamations across the U.S. and a cycling competition back in the Dominican Republic.

Maria Ochoa, of Nashua, said the community has been organizing flag raisings for over 25 years. As a representative of the Dominican Consulate in Boston, she said she was proud to raise her flag from abroad.

“¡Qué viva la isla!” she cheered.

“¡Qué viva!” others cheered back.